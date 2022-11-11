Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 14,021 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 14,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $14,301.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,990,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 10,400 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $11,752.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $25,824.00.

eMagin Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 371,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,982. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eMagin

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in eMagin by 536.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

