Stock Traders Buy High Volume of United States Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 59,507 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 45,261 call options.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 89,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,098. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. United States Oil Fund has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $761,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.