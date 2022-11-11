StockNews.com Downgrades Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to Hold

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

