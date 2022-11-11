StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of EML stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. Eastern has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $140.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,765,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

