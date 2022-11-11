StockNews.com Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

