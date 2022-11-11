StockNews.com Lowers Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after buying an additional 1,839,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,805,000 after buying an additional 1,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 1,520,490 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

