StockNews.com Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

UVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

UVE opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after buying an additional 85,486 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 10.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,107,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100,747 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

