StockNews.com Upgrades Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Everbridge Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of EVBG opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $139.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,061 shares of company stock worth $236,307 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 95.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $18,612,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

