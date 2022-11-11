StockNews.com Upgrades Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 437.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

