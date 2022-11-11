StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.12 million, a PE ratio of 274.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

