StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Universal Electronics stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.12 million, a PE ratio of 274.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $42.35.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
