StockNews.com Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on W. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Wayfair Stock Up 28.0 %

W stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 104.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 70.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 203,383 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 150.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

