StockNews.com Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on W. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.69.
Wayfair Stock Up 28.0 %
W stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 104.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 70.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 203,383 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 150.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
