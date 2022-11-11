Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Cowen upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $524.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

