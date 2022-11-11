Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 5,904 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

