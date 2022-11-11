Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $225.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

