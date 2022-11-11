Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 1,248 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.60) to GBX 2,330 ($26.83) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 2,050 ($23.60) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,100 ($24.18) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,300 ($26.48) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

