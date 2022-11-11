Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,948 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

