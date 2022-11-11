Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

ENB stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

