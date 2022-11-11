Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after buying an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after buying an additional 452,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,514,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $520.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $521.26 and its 200 day moving average is $542.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

