Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.