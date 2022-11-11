Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME opened at $174.34 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

