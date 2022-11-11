Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $769,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,644,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.25. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

