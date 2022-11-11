Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 13,755,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 4,023,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

