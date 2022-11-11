Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.34. 232,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 440,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.