Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.96

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and traded as high as $104.50. Straumann shares last traded at $98.23, with a volume of 1,228 shares.
Straumann Stock Up 7.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.97.
Straumann Company Profile
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.