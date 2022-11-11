Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $216.16. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

