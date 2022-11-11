Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Down 64.6% in October

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the October 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sulzer Stock Up 25.7 %

OTCMKTS:SULZF traded up $15.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.99. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71. Sulzer has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $108.07.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services. The company operates through Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions, which include the initial concept and pilot testing; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

