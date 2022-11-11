Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the October 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SMTOY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.40. 5,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,447. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $14.94.
About Sumitomo Electric Industries
