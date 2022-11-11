Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the October 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SMTOY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.40. 5,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,447. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

