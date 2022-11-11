Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4,602.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Twilio Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 69,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,797. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $313.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.



