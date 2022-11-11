Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,802. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

