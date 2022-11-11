Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $155.35. The stock had a trading volume of 64,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

