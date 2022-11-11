Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 639.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.71. 10,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

