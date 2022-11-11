Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. 329,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,926,704. The company has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

