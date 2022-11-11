Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,200 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 482,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,250,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

