Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 164,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,381,166 shares.The stock last traded at $6.13 and had previously closed at $6.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
Further Reading
