Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 164,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,381,166 shares.The stock last traded at $6.13 and had previously closed at $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 91.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 456,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

