Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,980,000 after acquiring an additional 450,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.