Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 3,072 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after buying an additional 61,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,623,000 after buying an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $66.35 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HHC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

