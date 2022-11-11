Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

