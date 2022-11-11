Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $303.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.