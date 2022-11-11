Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 468.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

