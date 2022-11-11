Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $116.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94.

