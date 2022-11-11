Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average of $216.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

