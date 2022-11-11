Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNBE. TheStreet raised KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,149 shares of company stock worth $11,973,049. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

