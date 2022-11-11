Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

