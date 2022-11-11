Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 4.3 %

DIS stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

