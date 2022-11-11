Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,460,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the October 15th total of 24,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

SU stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

