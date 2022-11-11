Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,460,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the October 15th total of 24,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.8 %
SU stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.