Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $48.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SUN opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunoco by 60.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunoco by 600.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.