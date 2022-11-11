SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPWR. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.81.

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. 69,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 140.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SunPower by 72.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

