Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-$10.52 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 7.6 %
Suntory Beverage & Food stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
