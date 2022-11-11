Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-$10.52 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 7.6 %

Suntory Beverage & Food stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

