Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Trading 15.6% Higher

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Superior Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

