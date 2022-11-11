Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.68.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$10.19. The company had a trading volume of 604,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.12. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.44 and a 1 year high of C$14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.33.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

